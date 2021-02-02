Costco shopper “forced to wear a face mask” despite being exempt

Costco shopper claims to have been forced to wear a face mask despite providing proof of exemption.

The customer, who has requested to remain anonymous, claims that when shopping in the Oldham branch of popular wholesale retailer Costco, they were forced to use a face mask despite proving proof they are exempt on medical grounds.

When they challenged staff on the decision they claim to be met by rudeness and with no discretion of the situation.

The consumer also said “wearing a mask to go into store later caused a panic attack and I had to leave”.

On their website, Costco said: “Effective 23.12.20, we will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face covering (that covers the nose and mouth) at all Costco warehouse locations. Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or a face shield. Children under the age of 11 are exempt. Please note that the additional requirement to wear a face shield for children over the age of 11 does not affect the requirement in Scotland for children age 5 and over to wear a face covering

Costco has had a face covering policy in effect since 24.04.20, but members who could not wear a face mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case. If a member/guest has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must instead wear a face shield. The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”

They added “whilst this updated policy may seem inconvenient for some, we believe that the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Roch Valley Radio contacted the store in question and was advised that face shields can be provided free of charge to exempt members.

The customer also stated “Perhaps Costco should have communicated this with members via their email marketing tools first”.

Roch Valley Radio can confirm that Costco circulated an email to all members prior to the new policy coming into effect just before Christmas advising them of the policy change.

Costco have been contacted for comment.