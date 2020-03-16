Coronavirus LIVE: PM urges everyone to avoid unnecessary social contact

The government are expected to unveil more financial plans to help the economy during the coronavirus outbreak later today, after the prime minister announced unprecedented peacetime measures.

Boris Johnson has urged everyone to avoid unnecessary social contacts, to work from home where possible, and to stay away from pubs and restaurants.

People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.

Some firms have warned the virus restrictions could put them out of business.

The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 55.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK – but the actual number of cases is estimated to be a lot higher

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is to join Boris Johnson at his press conference later today.

LIVE updates below in our live blog