Coronation Street to resume filming

The cast and crew of Coronation street will return to work this week after an enforced break due to the Coronavirus, which saw the team cease filming on the 23rd of March.

Monday, 1st of June will see the production team undertake a health and safety induction to familiarise themselves with new protocols that are now in place throughout the Coronation Street set. The new safety measures are in accordance with TV production guidelines and will be observed whilst filming the TV soap.

The crew will also begin preparatory work in order to recommence filming next Tuesday, 9 June.

The range of new safety measures implemented to make filming possible include:

– Crew members being designated to a specific studio or exterior lot.

– Cast and crew will have their temperatures taken on a daily basis.

– Intensive cleaning will take place on a daily basis in areas where filming is taking place.

Members of the the cast and crew who are over the age of 70 or have an underlying health condition will not be on set in the initial period of filming. Cast and crew members who fall into the clinically vulnerable category, will follow an individual risk assessment process. This risk assessment will enable them to return to work if it is safe to do so.

Managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, John Whiston, had this to say:

“Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew. With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible.

“I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”

With series produce Iain MacLeod saying:

“The whole team at Coronation Street has pulled together to generate an ingenious, intricate set of protocols, to allow filming to restart as safely as humanly possible.We are really pleased to able to resume making the nation’s favourite soap at a time when people need the reassurance of their regular Corrie fix more than ever.

“Safety remains our number one priority and we are under no illusions about the challenges still facing us and the nation as a whole. However, I can assure viewers that Corrie’s ever-present humour and brilliant storytelling will be there in abundance in the episodes due to begin filming next week and beyond.”

The return to filming will ensure the soap will stay on air in July, news which will delight fans of the famous cobbled street.