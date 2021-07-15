Considering becoming a foster carer? Find out more at Bury Council webinar

Local people who could offer a bright future to a child or young person through fostering can join an online webinar next Wednesday (21 July) and find out more about this rewarding role.

Foster carers in Bury offer a safe, secure and loving home to a child or young person within the local community. They offer a vital lifeline to enable children of all ages to remain living in Bury close to their community, school, friends and family, to avoid having to move out of the area.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday 21 July at 7pm. For more details, and to book your place, go to https://bit.ly/3yZbGrA

There are currently 69 fostering households in Bury, and Bury Council is now recruiting more to offer children and young people a safe stable home. With short and long-term opportunities available, the council offers an extensive training programme to support approved foster carers, along with a fostering allowance and fees to cover maintenance and special occasions. The webinar is the ideal place for people to find out more about these opportunities.

Sue Harris, strategic lead for corporate parenting at Bury Council, said: “People from all walks of life and from different backgrounds can be foster carers. If you have the time, commitment and energy to look after a child or young person and can provide a loving, safe and stable environment, that will make a difference to their life.

“If fostering is something you’ve been thinking about, there’s no better time. Our webinars are the ideal time to find out more and ask any questions you might have about these unique and hugely rewarding opportunities.”