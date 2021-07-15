Competition launched to seek blooming lovely alleyways

Rochdale borough residents with a passion for gardening are encouraged to get creative as the ‘Alleyways in Bloom’ competition returns for its 14th year.

The competition, run by Rochdale Borough Council’s burglary reduction scheme, asks residents who have anti-burglary alley gates installed to come together to improve their alleyway and enhance their neighbourhood.

In previous years residents have transformed rundown or vandalised alleyways by installing a splash of colour, potted plants and floral decorations – creating greener and cleaner communal areas for their whole street to enjoy.

All entries will receive a visit from the burglary reduction officer who will take photographs and judge entries during July/August.

The winner will receive a £50 garden centre voucher, with the runner up receiving a £25 voucher.

Councillor Susan Smith, cabinet member for communities and co-operation, said: “We are delighted to be able to run the competition once again, encouraging those with alley gates to develop something wonderful through a shared vision.

“We have already witnessed a great deal of community spirit, more so than ever before, with people coming together to create beautiful spaces for families, neighbours and residents to enjoy. So, get together, pull on those gardening gloves and let’s see those delightful shared spaces.”

The scheme aims to reduce the opportunity for burglary, antisocial behaviour, malicious fires and fly-tipping by installing lockable steel gates at both ends of back alleyways, which have experienced or are at risk of crime.

Residents interested in entering the competition should contact the council’s burglary reduction officer on 01706 924687 by Friday, 23 July 2021.

For more information about the alley gating scheme visit: www.rochdale.gov.uk/alleygating