Clear Message from Bury Council – Take your litter and dog mess home

Pet owners should take their dog’s mess home and not leave bags of waste piling up next to public litter bins.

Councillor Alan Quinn, the cabinet member for the environment, said: “We have had to tape up the bins to reduce the risk of infection during the coronavirus outbreak and so that we can divert as many staff as possible to keeping the household bin collections going.

“All the litter and dog bins were emptied before being taped up, and we are removing bags left around the bins as and when we can, but we wouldn’t need to do this if people didn’t just leave them there.

“For now, please take your waste home in your ‘dog poo’ bag and place it in the grey bin.”