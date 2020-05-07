Class effort as college donates vital safety equipment

Thousands of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) continue to be provided to the council by businesses, schools and voluntary groups across the borough.

Rochdale Sixth Form College is the latest organisation to donate safety equipment and help support local health and care workers in their vital work.

The college sent the council’s adult care service hundreds of gloves, safety goggles and masks to provide important protection for frontline care staff and vulnerable residents.

Countless donations of safety equipment have been made over recent weeks, with local schools, colleges and training organisations all playing their part.

In a further boost, Rochdale Training has provided all their safety equipment, usually used by engineering apprentices, to staff working at Springhill Hospice.

The protective equipment donations are helping the council’s major operation to support local care homes and help stem the spread of coronavirus. Proactive council measures taken include the supplying thousands of additional items of PPE, introducing local testing for care workers and supplying food to care homes struggling to get deliveries.

Councillor Allen Brett, leader of the council, said: “The incredibly kind donations of PPE, which continue to be made, underlines our united community effort to combat the virus, protect frontline staff and support vulnerable residents. Our teams are doing an incredible job in difficult circumstances and to everyone across the health, social care and voluntary sector I say an enormous thank you for everything you are doing.”

He added: “As council leader I have been so proud of our caring effort, which has been truly inspirational and shown our borough at its very best. So, thank you for the donations, thank for all the work taking place and please continue to stay safe. The council is doing everything it can to provide the necessary help. Our vital support will continue over the coming weeks and months as we continue to work together to combat this terrible virus.”

Heather Ellison, deputy principle of Rochdale Sixth Form College, said: “The students and staff at Rochdale Sixth Form College would like to express our gratitude to all of our frontline workers who are doing an amazing job in supporting us all at this incredibly difficult time. We hope that our donation of PPE will help protect these invaluable members of our community who are working tirelessly to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Any local business wishing to support with Personal Protective Equipment supplies to the council should email hmrccg.rochdalepperequests@nhs.net or call 07794 799003