Children’s safeguarding week is online focus for partnership

Rochdale’s first-ever Safeguarding Children Awareness Week was meant to be an event-packed week but has now moved online due to Covid-19 restrictions. But the message remains the same – safeguarding is everyone’s business.

Running from 15-21 June the week will focus on sharing key safeguarding information, particularly on neglect awareness, the impact of domestic abuse on children and young people and baby safe sleep advice.

The week provides a key opportunity for public and practitioners to engage, and to be included, in a variety of key child safeguarding themes and to highlight help and support available locally.

Later in the year, when restrictions allow, a more interactive week of events will take place and members of the public will have the opportunity to understand safeguarding best practice and to hear first-hand the work that takes place across the borough of Rochdale. There will also be plans to attend an open partnership meeting which will give members of the public a unique insight into the partnership’s work.

Councillor Kieran Heakin, cabinet member for children’s services at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “As always, safeguarding remains a top priority for us. We know that families are under increased pressure in these times and we are seeing increased cases of neglect in children and domestic abuse. The partnership has seen that safer sleep has been a key theme in a number of reviews so advice around that is key. People in our communities are vital eyes on children in these times and their support is invaluable in making sure children are safe.”

Amanda Clarke, chair of the Rochdale Borough Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: “We had planned for a more interactive week of events but the current situation doesn’t allow for it. However, it’s really important that we reiterate the message that safeguarding is everyone’s business and while services are delivered differently in these unusual times, we want to be clear that we are all here supporting children, young people and their families.”

For further information about the week visit: rbscp.org