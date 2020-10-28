Children’s artwork showcased with ‘Autumn sheds’ at The Rock

Creative schoolchildren from across Bury will see their unique colouring competition designs brought to life at The Rock Shopping Centre this October half term.

The shopping and leisure destination has been working with local schools as part of its Autumn Sheds campaign.

Earlier in the year, youngsters from: Bury and Whitefield Jewish Primary School, Millwood Primary Special School, Tottington Primary School and Sunny Bank Primary School took part in an in school competition to design a ‘Spring Shed’ and come up with a colourful, creative design.

Due to lockdown the activity was put on hold but now, a few months later than planned, each school’s winning design is being brought to life and painted directly on to the sheds in front of shoppers.

Artists will be ‘live’ painting the designs onto the sheds in the shopping centre from Saturday 24th October and will continue daily throughout the school half term.

A public vote will also take place where visitors can vote for their favourite Autumn Shed.

The school children’s designs include creations from:

Bury and Whitefield Jewish Primary School Pupils: Sadie Cohen (Year 5) Harry Jamil (Year 5) and Amelia Joseph (Year 4)

A full school submission from Millwood Primary Special School

Tottington Primary School pupils: Sophia Hogg (Year 4) and Brooke Spindler (Year 4)

Sunny Bank Primary School pupils: Ayla Rashid (Year 4), Zaynab Ali (Year 5) and Thomas Hughes (Year 6)

As well as the four colourful Autumn Sheds, a larger shed will be painted by artists and later donated to Bury-based Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.

The winner of the public vote will be announced in November. Once the sheds are removed they will be donated back to the four schools for their own use.

The Rock’s Centre Director, Arnold Wilcox-Wood, said: “We are very excited to be running this special legacy project with four of the town’s primary schools.

“This activity was just due to run during the Easter break but was put on hold. At the time of postponement so much of the work had already been done and we already had all the competition entries so we have been working hard to fulfil our promise of bringing these designs to life and are pleased to have been able to turn our Spring Sheds into Autumn Sheds

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working all of the schools on this project. We hope the completed sheds will add some colour to our malls and our customers enjoy seeing the artists at work. We’re sure the finished sheds will be put to great use back at the schools.”