Children are invited to join the Silly Squad Reading Challenge party tomorrow!

Young people are invited to an online party tomorrow (Friday 5 June) and join the Silly Squad as part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

From 4pm to 7pm, join the super silly Ambassadors, who will be sharing their favourite silly stories, leading a draw-along to create your very own Silly Squad character, showing us their silliest dance moves, telling their most hilarious joke and sharing so much more silly fun with us all.

The Summer Reading Challenge is the biggest children’s reading for pleasure programme in the UK, with 700,000 children and their families taking part last year. The programme is delivered by The Reading Agency in partnership with public libraries, publishers and schools.

To join the online party, visit https://www.facebook.com/SummerReadingChallengeUK/

This year’s challenge, which runs until September, encourages youngsters to read books, take part in a variety of activities and win rewards. There are lot of silly activities, quizzes, videos, games and more to keep you entertained at home. Head to sillysquad.org.uk to sign up to the challenge, and keep an eye on their Facebook page throughout the summer to catch even more.

Books of all kind can be borrowed online from Bury Libraries through their BorrowBox service. If you are not already a member of the library, you can join online free of charge by visiting www.bury.gov.uk/libraries