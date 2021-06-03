Chance for young people’s bright ideas to be funded

Young people from across the borough can now apply for grants of up to £2,000 from the council’s Youth Opportunity Fund.

The fund is for young people aged eight to 19 to fund projects that give young people somewhere to go, something to do or someone to talk to.

The fund was established after councillors suggested money from the Manchester Airport dividend should be invested in the borough’s young people. The airport dividend comes from profits made by the airport and is split between all councils in Greater Manchester as they are part owners of the region’s major air transport hub.

Assistant cabinet member for children’s services and education, Councillor Elsie Wraighte, said: “The Youth Opportunity Fund is a fantastic resource for young people to access. We’re proud of our investment into delivering activities that young people want to see and that they will get most benefit out of. They have such wonderful ideas and we’re looking forward to seeing people come forward with their submissions for us to fund.”

Funding ideas might be around sporting activities, Duke of Edinburgh Award expeditions or summer activity programmes but they will need to take into account Covid-19 restrictions.

Applications need to demonstrate how their project will provide realistic, well thought out and achievable outcomes, which should help improve and support young people’s mental health, resilience and wellbeing and provide additional activities for young people, aged 8 – 19.

Previous rounds have seen gardening projects, summer holiday activities and residential trips funded for young people to enjoy.

As part of the fund the council will involve young people in the planning, delivery and evaluation process. Applications will be judged by a panel made up of young people from the children’s council, youth council and the youth service who will be supported by the council’s youth workers and finance staff.

The summer round of funding is open now and applications must be submitted by 5pm on 30 June 2021.

For more information on the Youth Opportunity Fund please visit rochdale.gov.uk/YouthOpportunityFund