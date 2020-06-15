Celebrating Bury’s Cares Week in appreciation of our volunteers

Over the course of the coronavirus outbreak, some of Bury’s most sought after carers have been looking after the town’s most vunerable.

Providing top quality care commiting to acts with bravery and compassion, sacrifices have been made to guard those most troubled by COVID-19.

Now in order to spread the word of the our carers fantastic work, a video has been put together of the work carried out by the borough’s care homes.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, Bury Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Bury Cares Week is our opportunity to put the wonderful care and support being provided out in the community and in our care homes in the spotlight. We want to say a huge thank you to you all.

“Our carers have been working flat out to look after some of our most vulnerable residents. The current crisis has been a massive challenge across all of our services, and our carers have shown grit and determination, remained motivated and focused on doing an amazing job to keep people safe and entertained. They have undoubtedly saved lives and we are so proud of them all.”

During the coronavirus crisis, Bury Council and NHS Bury Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have been supporting carers to overcome the current challenges.

Julie Gonda, director of community commissioning at Bury Council, added: “Our priority has been to support our care home teams and those working in caring roles in the community during this really challenging time. We have put in place dedicated GP support in our care homes, and providers have been supported with things like staffing and recruitment, and importantly, ensuring they have access to the correct PPE supplies to keep them safe and protected.

We set up an innovation fund to pay for things like tablet devices to ensure residents and loved ones could stay connected virtually during lockdown, no matter what time of the day.

We’ve also offered wellbeing support to help our caring staff remain personally resilient at this difficult time.”

The town has been urged by Bury Council to care for and celebrate the work of our careers and volunteers in recent weeks whose efforts are unpaid.

View the video here:(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soGQI6Yed7k&feature=youtu.be)