Can you help police find a missing man from Wigan?

Gary Boone-Nowell, 39, was last seen on Warrington Lane’s junction with Scholes in Wigan at around 5.40am this morning (Friday 30 April 2021).

Gary is described as white with short dark hair and of average build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a McKenzie logo in blue across the chest.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Gary and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Gary’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7032.