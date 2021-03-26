Can you help police find a missing man from Rochdale?

Police are asking for the help of the public to find a missing man from Rochdale.

Terence Robert McArthur, aged 67, was last seen on Stamford Street, Rochdale, at around 11am on Thursday 18th March 2021.

He is described as a white male, very slim, with fuzzy grey hair and a beard. Terence was last seen wearing black jeans, black and red jumper, a white hoodie and a cap.

Terence currently suffers from early-onset dementia. He has possible links to Salford, Bristol, Stoke-on-Trent and Cornwall.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Terence and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Terence’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 8522.