Can you help find high-risk missing Jonathan Windsor?

Police are urgently appealing to the public to help find Jonathan Windsor, aged 27, from the Wythenshawe area of Manchester.

Jonathan has severe mental health issues and officers are urging people not to approach him if they see him but to immediately call 999.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and the risk he could pose to the public if approached.

He was last seen at around 4.30 pm on Friday 26 June 2020 leaving Park House, North Manchester General Hospital.

Anyone who sees Jonathan should not approach him but call 999 and quote incident number 2352 of 26/06/2020.