Can you bring a species back from extinction? The return of the Manchester Argus butterfly

This year will see the return of the Manchester argus (also known as the large heath) butterfly to the peatlands of Greater Manchester, for the first time in over 100 years.

The large heath butterfly is perfectly adapted to living in the acidic peat bogs and mosslands that once stretched for miles to the west of Manchester, and it was once a common sight across the region, hence its name.

However, due to the destruction of its peatland homes, through drainage for uses such as agriculture and peat extraction, throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, it had become locally extinct, with only a few isolated populations hanging on in other parts of the country.

Following a successful reintroduction of large heath butterflies onto Heysham Moss between 2014 and 2016, last summer Lancashire Wildlife Trust staff collected six pregnant butterflies from a surviving population at the Trust’s Winmarleigh Moss near Garstang and took them to Chester Zoo, where a special breeding enclosure was awaiting them.

After settling into their new home, the butterflies successfully laid their eggs which hatched into extremely tiny caterpillars in August last year. The caterpillars then over-wintered in tussocks of cotton grass (their preferred home in the wild) which had been brought to the zoo for them, before emerging in March to start feeding in readiness for pupation.

Heather Prince, part of a team of four specialist invertebrate keepers at Chester Zoo, said:

“Breeding and rearing butterflies in an incredibly delicate process that requires a fine balance of conditions at each part of their lifecycle. Countless hours have been spent inside our specialised breeding centre nurturing the tiny eggs, rearing the larvae and caring for their host plants as well as monitoring their final pupation period.”

“It will be incredibly rewarding to see large heath butterflies fluttering around in their new home – a place where they’ve been missing for more than 100 years – and know that we’ve contributed to preventing their extinction in this area.”

Around 50 caterpillars pupated and were then transported to a special release site on Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Astley Moss, situated between Wigan and Salford, where they completed their magical transformations before emerging to start a whole new population.

Once a common sight on the peatlands of Manchester (hence its name), the Manchester argus is unlikely to recolonise the area on its own, as even the most intrepid specimens rarely fly more than 650m.

The reintroduction of the large heath butterfly has been made possible due to the significant habitat restoration works undertaken by Lancashire Wildlife Trust at the release site, and the combined efforts of other partners in the Great Manchester Wetlands project, including significant support from Natural England. Species reintroduction work has also been supported by funding from Veolia Environment Trust and the Casey Group Ltd. Over the past years huge amounts of work have gone into restoring lowland peatlands across the area as part of the project’s aim to create a living landscape between Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Great Manchester Wetlands Project Co-ordinator, Jo Kennedy, said, “Across our region we have lost 98 per cent of our lowland raised bogs, creating a huge hole in our biodiversity. To function as a healthy ecosystem, we need a tapestry of different and connected habitats each supporting a variety of plants and animals.”

“Boggy, healthy peatlands not only support that precious biodiversity, but also provide a vital natural resource in the fight against climate change. Healthy peatlands store huge amounts of carbon, but as soon as they are damaged this carbon is released into the atmosphere contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.”

However, through all of the restoration work done by the Great Manchester Wetland partners some of our lowland peatlands are now at the point where more lost species are ready to return. In the future the project hopes to reintroduce the large heath butterfly to areas including Risley Moss, which has been lovingly restored by Warrington Borough Council Ranger Service, and also to return other lost species such as the bog bush cricket, white-faced darter dragonfly and a number of rare plant species including the carnivorous sundew.