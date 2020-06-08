Call to remove monument of Robert Peel from Piccadilly Gardens

Photographs emerged yesterday of a vandalised statue of Sir Robert Peel in Glasgow.

The Bury-born prime minister had his statue spray painted in Glasgow city centre with the letters ACAB across it, standing for “All Cops are B*******”.

Peel is credited with the formation of modern British policing, including establishing the Metropolitan Police in London.

A petition has now began demanding the removal of Sir Robert Peels statue from Piccadilly Gardens.

The campaign which has already been signed by 350 is aiming to demonstrate the ‘endemic racism that continues to plague Manchester and the fact that this city was built on slavery’.

Peel, who created the modern police force in 1829, was born to a father who was actively pro-slavery, prior to its abolition in 1807. Their aim is to recognise the connection between the legacy of slavery, policing and radicalised brutality.

The petition is calling on Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council to remove the statue and give way to a space for Black artists and creators.

The petition was set up days before protesters in Bristol tore down a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston as part of the Black lives matter demonstrations.

Image credit: Euan Blockley / @CllrBlockley