Bury’s largest brownfield housing development opportunity goes live

Bury Council and Homes England, as joint landowners, of the vacant East Lancashire Paper Mill site in Radcliffe, have launched Bury’s largest brownfield housing development opportunity through Homes England’s Delivery Partner Panel (DPP3).

This represents an exciting opportunity to re-develop the 22.25 hectare site (approximately) for up to 400 new homes, together with the creation of a riverside parkland and an upgraded, relocated new cricket ground. It is envisaged that the site will be delivered in line with the principles of the outline planning consent secured in 2018.

The new development will create a new riverside park, as well as a series of sustainably drained, naturally planted green spaces for the community to enjoy, relax and exercise within their local area. The delivery of the site is in line with Bury Council’s policy on prioritising Brownfield land, aiming to re-develop derelict sites into new viable uses and deliver much needed affordable and market value housing.

East Lancashire Paper Mill is one cornerstone element of Bury Council’s Radcliffe Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF). Bury Council recently

released details of other projects within the framework including the delivery of a new secondary school on Spring Lane, new Radcliffe Hub building, business coworking spaces, a new enterprise centre, upgrades to the historic Radcliffe Market buildings, new high street public realm improvements along with unlocking several other brownfield sites with the potential to deliver hundreds of new homes.

The procurement process to secure a developer for the East Lancs Paper Mill site has now started. The next stage of the marketing process invites those parties that have expressed an interest to submit responses to several key questions, concerning:

Affordable housing

Design

Opportunity and constraints

Quality and scheme composition

Pace of delivery; and

Modern methods of construction

The third stage is planned to commence in September, with the aim to have selected a preferred developer in the new year and in contract by 31st March 2022.

Councillor Eamonn O Brien, Leader of Bury Council, said: “The launch of this development opportunity on our largest brownfield site represents an important step forward in bringing much needed quality new homes to Radcliffe, as well as creating a quality environment and boost to the local economy. It will also significantly contribute to Radcliffe’s transformation “

“This large tract of former industrial land has laid derelict for many years and this opportunity reinforces the Council’s policy on prioritising brownfield land, which aims to bring back derelict and previously developed sites into much needed and sustainable use.’’