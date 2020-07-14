Bury’s heroic care providers win High Sheriff’s award.

Care providers across the borough have all won a High Sheriff Special Recognition award for their frontline heroics during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 115 organisations – care homes, Supported Living and Care at Home providers – were nominated by Bury Council for the award for making an outstanding contribution to the community.

Dr Eamonn O’Neal DL, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, cited their collective commitment and dedication to limit the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on their lives of their customers, and ensure that some of the most vulnerable people of Bury have been kept safe, well and healthy. They had also shown kindness and innovation in enriching residents’ lives.

The providers will be congratulated in person by the High Sheriff once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our care providers have been simply magnificent during this crisis, working flat out to look after the most vulnerable in our society.

“We found it impossible to single out any one establishment or carer for the award, so we nominated all of them! We are so proud of all the work they do, not just in ensuring that the people of Bury continue to receive the quality care and support they always have, but for working creatively and innovatively to enhance the lives of so many vulnerable people.

“Congratulations to them all, and thank you so much for continuing to work with us and your ongoing efforts to keep the people of Bury safe and supported.”