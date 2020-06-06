Bury’s five community hubs given virtual thumbs up by Bury Mayor

The Mayor of Bury has thanked the superstars of Bury’s five Community Hubs who have helped play a huge role for the region during the COVID-19 crisis.

The hubs have provided food to the town’s most vulnerable people in making sure nobody goes without during the pandemic.

A total of 2,338 households have been given a welcome pick me up with 808 helpers going out to support those who require support the most.

Councillor Tim Pickstone was full of praise for a group of volunteers who represent the heart and soul of the Bury and Greater Manchester area.

Cllr Pickstone said: “The response from the Community Hubs has been amazing and it was brilliant to meet with some of the staff and volunteers who have made this happen. Thanks to their hard work vulnerable people who have had no other access to support have been able to receive food and prescriptions and a friendly face to say hello to. The work of the hubs across the borough has also helped with PPE distribution and making sure food donations are distributed.

“I was particularly impressed with how quickly the community hubs were set up and in such difficult circumstances. It truly is a credit to the staff who’ve come away from their normal jobs to do this, and to the volunteers who have come forward in such numbers.”

Due to social distancing measures the meeting took place virtually, however a full face to face appreciation for the workforce will take place as soon as measures are lifted.

The work of the hubs in putting food on tables shows why they are pillars of our community.