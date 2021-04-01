Bury’s community heroes celebrated at online awards

The hard work and commitment of volunteers and tenants across Bury were celebrated at Six Town Housing’s Community Heroes awards.

Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the ceremony which, due to Covid restrictions, was streamed on Facebook.

Among the speakers was Hugh Broadbent, chair of Six Town Housing, who talked about the invaluable work that community groups have done during the Covid pandemic.

The award categories for this year included ‘Best Community Project’, ‘Super 60+’, ‘Young Superstar’, ‘Local hero of 2020’ and ‘Amazing Neighbour’.

The ‘Amazing Neighbour’ award went to Clara Laight who, at the start of lockdown, came up with the idea of a food bank at Peachment Place. The sheltered housing scheme also organised a VE Day celebration for the tenants, taking care to abide by Covid guidelines.

Clara said: “When I received the award, I was shocked and pleasantly surprised. It was wonderful to be nominated and I never expected any more than that. The awards stream was great, and it was lovely to win.”

Sharon McCambridge, chief executive of Six Town Housing, said, “We run these awards to celebrate and highlight the hard work our tenants put into making their neighbourhoods a better place for everyone. After everything they’ve done during the Covid pandemic, it was especially important that their efforts were celebrated and honoured.”

The winners:

Super 60+ – Roy Davey, Brian Wharton and Olive Jackson. They have been gardening in the large communal gardens at Red Bank, helping maintain numerous flower beds and help grow fruit, veg and herbs.

Amazing Neighbour/Group – Clara Laight. They came up with the idea of a food bank at Peachment Place whereby residents in need could help themselves to food and household supplies.

Young Superstar – Tobias and Benjamin Dickinson and Anthony Tudge. These boys, aged 10, 9 and 6, joined Keep Bury Clean to help litter pick in Chesham Woods and surrounding areas.

Best Community Project – Topping Fold Tenants and Residents Association. They have worked closely with other food bank providers and volunteer groups to ensure residents have been looked after, providing food parcels, and delivering them to those most in need.