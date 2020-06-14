What shops can you visit when the Mill Gate re-opens tomorrow?

Tomorrow non-essential shops will re-open up down the country with social distancing measures in place for the public.

In Bury, the Mill Gate Shopping Centre will open it’s doors and shutters will finally come up again after an unprecedended shutdown in Britain’s greatest crisis since the Second World War.

The first shops will be open from 8am on Monday in the first steps to reboot the local economy. Ahead of re-opening, centre manager kirsty Williams said: “Shopping safely, providing social distancing guidance and ensuring high hygiene standards are all essential parts of the careful but deliberate steps that are being taken to rebuild our local economy.”

This lunchtime Mill Gate announced the latest shops to re-open on their twitter feed. Many non-essential shops are being re-opened as of next week ahead of the proposed re-opening of the hospitality industry on the 4th July.

Specsavers and Yates and Suddell will be opening for emergency appointments and whilst Pizza Pioneer and Chicken Cottage will offer a delivery service.

The full list can be found on this link (http://millgatebury.co.uk/information/)