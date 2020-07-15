Trespassing man jailed for number of sexual offences

A man from Bury who sexually abused two children and a woman in her 70s, and attempted to trespass several other local addresses with the intention of committing sexual acts, has been jailed for 15 years.

Jason Bursk (12/12/1968) of Overton Close, Radcliffe, was sentenced today (Wednesday 15 July 2020) at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to 11 offences relating to eight incidents which took place between January 2012 and November 2019:

– Four counts of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence;

– Three counts of attempting to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence;

– Two counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13;

– One count of attempted rape of a child;

– One count of sexual assault.

Bursk’s offending came to light on Friday 15 November 2019 when police received a report in the early hours that a young girl had been sexually assaulted by an intruder at an address on Albion Street.

The court heard that after a night out in Manchester, Bursk was dropped off by a taxi and made his way on to Albion Street. He was seen on CCTV stopping in front of a house and looking through the window before trying the front door.

After being unable to enter the house, he walked across the road and tried the door of another house. He was next seen on CCTV peering through the rear window of the house before gaining entry through the back door.

Bursk then proceeded to go to one of the bedrooms where he began to sexually assault and attempted to rape the young girl. He only left the room after being disturbed by the young girl’s sister who awoke in a bed next to her.

Police issued CCTV images of Bursk leaving the house and – thanks to the public’s response – officers were able to identify and later arrest him on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and trespassing to commit a sexual offence.

As part of a meticulous investigation involving several sources of CCTV footage from that night, detectives compiled a compelling sequence of visual evidence to help investigate whether Bursk had previously potentially offended further.

He was conclusively identified as a suspect caught on CCTV attempting to trespass a house on Larch Avenue in April 2019 and detectives quickly proceeded to link him further to a number of other instances of trespassing that had been reported.

As the investigation continued, incidents that had been previously reported as suspected attempted burglaries were instead found by detectives to corroborate Bursk’s intention to trespass with the motive of committing a sexual offence.

Bursk was ultimately charged in relation to a total of eight incidents which took place at separate addresses across Radcliffe, including the sexual assault of a young girl in January 2012 and the sexual assault of a woman in her 70s while she was asleep at her home in November 2018.

After pleading guilty on Friday 17 January 2020 to 11 offences, Bursk was sentenced today (Wednesday 15 July 2020) to 15 years imprisonment with an additional five years on extended licence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Howard Millington, said: “I would firstly like to pay tribute to the victims of these horrific sexual ordeals who have shown great levels of dignity, co-operation and patience during this whole process to finally get the justice that they deserve.

“They have been through harrowing circumstances but have shown admirable strength and courage to ensure that this man has received the justice he deserves.

“In addition, I want to thank the victims’ families for their unwavering support during this investigation and also our local partner agencies and specialist officers who have provided excellent support for the victims throughout.

“This was a meticulous investigation which has led to this result and I would particularly like to thank my team on this case including DS Andy Wright and his detectives in Bury CID, along with specialist crime colleagues, and to the CPS for the lengths they all went to, so that Bursk has been prosecuted for the full scale of his offending.

“Jason Bursk is an extremely dangerous sexual predator who would seek opportunities to commit shocking sexual acts on innocent members of the public who were vulnerable due to their age and I am now satisfied that Radcliffe is a much safer place without this individual roaming our streets.

“The sexual offending towards two young girls and an elderly lady will have shocked our community and there’s no doubt Bursk endeavoured for further gross activity to take place but was thankfully unable to do so, due to this investigation.

“This case epitomises our commitment in Greater Manchester Police to ensuring that all potential victims of serious crimes of this nature get justice no matter what. It is important that anyone who has been affected by this case contacts the police with the knowledge that information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

If you have been affected by this case, and want to speak with police, then please contact officers directly in confidence on 0161 856 9172.