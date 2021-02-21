Police launch murder enquiry following death of 29-year-old woman in Prestwich

Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a 29-year-old woman in Prestwich

Officers were called around 12.15 pm to Sherbourne Court, Prestwich to a report of the sudden death of a woman.

Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kate Atton of GMP’s Bury district, said: “A woman has very tragically lost her life and our thoughts are very much with her family at this desperately sad time. We currently have specialist officers supporting them.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages and we’re dedicated to ensuring we provide her family with the answers that they deserve.

“Although we have one man in custody I would urge anyone who may have any information relating to this death to get in touch with police immediately. Any information, no matter how small could be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8948 quoting log 1308 of 21/02/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)