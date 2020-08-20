Police are appealing for information after man dies following collision in Radcliffe.

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a collision in Radcliffe.

Shortly after 9pm on Wednesday 19 August 2020, police were called to reports of a collision between a grey Mercedes-Benz A Class A45 and a tree on Radcliffe Moor Road.

Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head and chest injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

No arrests have been made and enquiries remain ongoing.

Sergeant Brian Orr, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts remain with the man’s loved ones at this very difficult time.

“This is a busy stretch of road, and I am hopeful that a number of people may have witnessed this collision and have dash cam footage or information that can help us to complete our investigation.

“If this is you, please do not hesitate to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2998 of 19/08/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.