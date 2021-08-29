Over 249,000 people now vaccinated across Bury – Make sure to get your jab!

All young people in Bury aged 16 and 17 are now able to get a Covid jab and get protected against coronavirus.

A first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Bury’s three main vaccination sites – the Elizabethan Suite in Bury, Ramsbottom Civic Hall and at Prestwich Walk-in Centre (NB: not at Fairfield or any pop-up clinics).

All of these clinics will be walk-in – no appointment needed – although slots can also be booked. For a list of the latest upcoming clinics, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

In the meantime, eligible residents are being urged to get their jabs and take the total number given across the borough beyond 249,840.

The latest figures show that 131,940 people across Bury have now had one dose of the vaccination, and 117,900 of them have had both jabs.

Clinics are open to anyone who lives, works or studies in Bury.

Remember – to get full protection against the virus, you must return for your second jab.

To offer the best safeguard against infection, second doses are offered at 8+ weeks after the first dose. Patients may be offered their second vaccination earlier but only to avoid wastage or because they have a specific medical condition.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over, who have specific underlying health conditions that puts them at serious risk of coronavirus, along with those who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed, will also be offered the vaccination. Parents and carers will be contacted shortly about the availability of specific bookable clinics.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk