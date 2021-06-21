Heart donation point in aid of Bury Hospice unveiled at The Rock

A GIANT heart donation point to help raise much needed funds for Bury Hospice has been unveiled at The Rock Shopping Centre.

The shopping and leisure destination has set an ambitious fundraising target of £5,000 – which it aims to raise over the next 12 months.

The heart donation point was unveiled to the public at a special launch event on Saturday (19th June) as part of The Rock’s Cheer For Charity Day and so far £807 has been raised for the cause.

The Rock’s Centre Director, Arnold Wilcox-Wood, said: “Our Cheer for Charity event aimed to kick off our year of fundraising for Bury Hospice and was a really special day with lots of fun activities for all the family.”

As ‘cheer’ can take on many meanings, The Rock team thought this the perfect theme to celebrate the hospice, cheer on its colleagues in the 30th anniversary and spread some cheer within the centre.

The event, which ran from 11am-4pm, included charity cheer leading sessions where children learnt a routine and performed it in a socially distanced way, they were also presented with a certificate and commemorative pom poms.

Staff and volunteers from Bury Hospice also attended the event with fundraising and awareness raising stands, musicians from The Carol Godby Theatre Workshop performed and children and adults alike were wowed by The 5th Legion, Star Wars costuming group.

The Rock’s mascot Rocky The Rhino made an appearance and the fundraisers were joined by The Deputy Mayor of Bury Councillor Shaheena Haroon. Entertainment was provided by Roch Valley Radio.

Large letters spelling out THE ROCK and focusing on the word ‘hero’ were also on display to celebrate the hospice’s heroes.

Mr Wilcox-Wood added: “We are so pleased to be able to support Bury Hospice this year, especially at such an important milestone and we hope to raise vital funds for this wonderful cause which is close to many people’s hearts. It was great fun to have an event running the centre and we thank everyone for getting involved, making a contribution and following our distancing guidance to ensure the day was safe and enjoyable.”

The heart donation point will be in situ throughout the summer and is a place to make a cash donation. Online donations can also be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-rock-cheer-for-charity

Rachel Wallace, Head of Marketing, Fundraising and Communications said: “It was fantastic to see so many people on The Rock in the town centre last weekend.

“The event, organised by The Rock, transformed the square into a colourful hive of activity, with a carnival atmosphere as Roch Valley Radio provided a musical backdrop.

“The aim of the ‘Cheer For Charity’ event was to unveil their giant heart donation stations to raise funds for Bury Hospice.

“It helped, of course, that the weather has been glorious and it was fantastic to see the square so full and bustling.

“As well as families enjoying the chance to get involved, it was also the perfect opportunity to launch our limited edition 30th Anniversary Recipe Book filled with heart-warming recipes from stars who support the hospice alongside our staff and volunteers.

We are so grateful to The Rock for supporting Bury Hospice. We would also like to say a special thank you to May Shipperbottom who has supported the hospice for many years. She was inspired to launch the new cookbook in memory of her dear friend and Bury Hospice fundraiser, Michelle King, who died last year. The hospice is reliant upon activities in order to continue supporting patients and their families across Bury.”