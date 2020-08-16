Four men arrested following teenage murder in Bury

Four men arrested following murder of a teenager in Bury.

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road. Officers attended and established that an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. He has since been formally identified as Cole Kershaw.

Four men have been arrested, including an 18-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in custody for questioning by police.

Yesterday (Saturday 15 August 2020) officers stopped a vehicle believed associated to the investigation near to Chapel Street in Salford and arrested another 18 year old on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He also remains in custody.

An 18-year-old has also been arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has been released on bail.

A 20-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder released ad has been released under investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Butterworth, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “It’s horrific to think that a young man has lost his life in such brutal circumstances. My heart really goes out to Cole’s family and I want to assure them and the wider community that we will leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

“Whilst we have made significant progress, with four people being arrested, it’s vitally important that anyone with information gets in touch with us as a matter of urgency. Please think of Cole’s loved ones and do the right thing and come forward – we need to get them justice.