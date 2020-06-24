​Fly the flag during Armed Forces Week

Armed Forces Week is an annual celebration of the country’s serving officers, cadets, veterans and reservists.

While the coronavirus lockdown has restricted this year’s events, there’s no shortage of ways you can get involved online: details at https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/get-involved/saluteourforces/

In Bury, there are also ways you can salute our forces.

We’d like you to share your stories and poems of your and your family’s experience of military life. For an example, see the reminiscences of Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, here: https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15417

Children of serving personnel are also encouraged to share their creativity through an international Voices of Armed Forces Children Project, here: https://www.neversuchinnocence.com/voices-of-armed-forces-children

You can send your thoughts and creations to townofculture@bury.gov.uk

Need to do some research? Bury Archives have the perfect tool, with a wonderful collection of photos: go to https://www.buryarchivesonline.co.uk/

In addition, The Bury Directory provides information on local advice and support, including a specific focus in relation to the Armed Forces, available here: https://theburydirectory.co.uk/categories/veterans-serving-officers.

Councillor David Jones, cabinet member for communities and emergency planning, said: “Bury is a proud military town and borough and therefore we are proud to fly the Armed Forces Day flag this week in the week up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

“This week is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets – for the work they do locally and have done and continue to do around the world, including supporting the Covid-19 response such as delivering PPE and supporting testing centres.

“While coronavirus means we can’t all meet physically, you can show support from home and we encourage you to send in your show of support, be creative with your thanks and you can even learn the difference between the salutes of the respective to join in with the national #saluteourforces”