Bury VCFA Statement regarding Bury Mutual Aid Group looking for Volunteers

There is a new organisation Bury Mutual Aid Group set up to coordinate volunteering in Bury. Whilst we have no reason to doubt that it is a genuine attempt to mobilise volunteers in an immediate and helpful way, and we need all the help, however collectively we need to ensure this is done properly.

As a local group you need to ensure you carry out your own due diligence because:

The Bury Mutual Aid Group is not affiliated to VCFA nor are they members, we only became aware of their existence in a telephone conference yesterday.

It does not appear to be a constituted group or a registered charity as such it is difficult to ascertain who is involved and their roles

As it’s a new group there is no track record that we can refer to

As Bury’s appointed Volunteering Coordination group VCFA does have some safeguarding concerns which we feel you should be aware of when accepting volunteers through this group

They will be holding personal information not just of volunteers but also a lot of vulnerable people, how will this will be stored?. We cannot find any evidence that they are registered with the Information Commissioners Office We do not know if the coordinators/people running the group have enhanced DBS checks We have no details or information on how they are dealing with safeguarding issues

In light of some anecdotal evidence of vulnerable people being scammed in both Bury and in Rochdale we would advise you use the Bury Volunteer Bank in the first instance – https://www.buryvcfa.org.uk

Please do contact us if you need further information – 0161 518 5550