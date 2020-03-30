Bury VCFA need YOUR help!

Bury VCFA are exploring ways in which the VCF sector and volunteers in Bury can support local health and social care during these tough times.

The organisation are looking for new volunteers to help and they are working with Bury Council and Bury CCG to support local communities. By becoming a local volunteer, YOU can help to support those who need it most.

If you’re healthy and at low-risk, and want to help you can Volunteer for Bury, by assisting in carrying out non-personal care tasks to assist people with care and support needs. Such tasks might include

Shopping

Collecting prescriptions

Preparing a meal

Assistance with laundry

Befriending/Checking/ reassurance by phone call

Sitting with someone for a while (if they are not self-isolating)

If you have a current DBS, this would allow for a wider range of volunteering.

To sign up click here – https://www.buryvcfa.org.uk/volunteering/ or call BVCFA on 0161 518 5550