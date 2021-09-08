Bury to shine a light on suicide and support Greater Manchester’s Month of Hope

World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 is on Friday (10 Sep), launching a Month of Hope which will run until World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

The Month of Hope aims to raise awareness of suicide and encourage people to have open conversations about their mental health, while also sharing positive messages of hope.

The campaign urges residents to join organisations in sharing what gives them hope. Bury residents can do this with friends, family and on social media using the hashtag #MonthofHope. Keep an eye out on our social media for opportunities to join the conversation.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, Bury Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “In Bury we are proud to support such a worthy campaign. With the coronavirus outbreak, life has changed for all of us and it’s natural that as we try to get back to a new normal, this may cause people to feel worried or anxious. It’s important to still connect with people, make sure you talk about your worries and find time to do things you enjoy.

“If you are struggling to cope and need someone to talk to, there is lots of support available locally. Our Getting Help Line is available six days a week for people from Bury of all ages. If you feel you need some advice, guidance or support, get in touch and the team will help to connect you with the best local services to meet your needs. Whether you are a young person or an adult, support is also available online and by text.”

* If you need support in Bury, contact Bury’s Getting Help Line for confidential support to all ages. Open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm, you can call 0161 464 3679. More information here: https://theburydirectory.co.uk/wellbeinghub

* If someone needs help, Samaritan’s volunteers are always there, whatever you are going through, people can call for free on 116 123, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: https://www.samaritans.org/.

* You can also text Shout on 85258 who are a free 24/7 mental health text support line, more information is on the website https://giveusashout.org/

* In addition, the Greater Manchester ‘Shining A Light on Suicide’ campaign provides advice and resources for anyone feeling suicidal, support if you are concerned about someone and bereavement support. More information is on the website https://www.shiningalightonsuicide.org.uk/home/

* If you’re bereaved by suicide, Greater Manchester Bereavement Service is available to support anyone bereaved or affected by suicide. It is a confidential information phone and email service. Visit the website for more information https://greater-manchester-bereavement-service.org.uk/