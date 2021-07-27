Bury showcases cultural venues in special open day

Bury’s cultural venues will open their doors to the general public on Saturday 31st July 21 for a special Town of Culture open day.

The special event which is being held to celebrate the town’s status of the Greater Manchester Town of Culture for 2021, will provide residents and visitors alike with a unique opportunity to experience what really goes on behind the scenes at some of the towns’ theatres, museums, galleries and visitor attractions.

The Open day will also mark the re-opening of many cultural businesses and organisations which have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venues taking part on the day include The Met, The Fusilier Museum, Bury Transport Museum and Bury Art Museum as well as our Roch Valley Radio roadshow team who will be entertaining the crowds at Bury Market and promoting events throughout the day. All events are FREE and will include a mix of live music, themed talks, guided walks and behind the scenes tours.

Customised gig truck, The Bandwagon will also be making an appearance outside the Drill Hall on Saturday 31st and August 1st from 2 pm – 5 pm where up and coming Manchester artists will be performing.

Councillor Charlotte Morris, the cabinet member for the cultural economy, said “We wanted to do something special to celebrate our year as GM’s Town of Culture as well as support our cultural businesses who have lost so much in terms of income over the last 16 months. A Bury Open day is the perfect opportunity for our venues to really showcase what they do best as well as encourage local residents and visitors to engage with the amazing cultural experiences we have on offer in the town.”

Victoria Robinson, Chief Executive Officer at The Met added “We’re delighted to be part of the Bury Town of Culture open day and we are looking forward to seeing people back in The Met enjoying themselves with live music and special behind the scenes tours throughout the day. Bury has so much to offer in terms of culture so to be able to experience what we have all on one day is a unique opportunity.”

The full list of venues, event and booking information can be found at http://www.visitbury.com/things-to-do/bury-town-of-culture-open-day

Bury was chosen as the inaugural Town of Culture for 2020 by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority but sadly the majority of the programme had to be postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. Officials have been working with cultural partners across the town to develop a new programme that kick-started with the Happy Festival in May.