Bury sees the highest weekly death rate rise across Greater Manchester

The latest ONS figures have been released and Bury has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 in the last week across all Greater Manchester boroughs.

Loosening of lockdown has lead to a surge in cases and deaths across Greater Manchester with Bury the worst affected in the past seven days.

14 people have died of COVID-19 in the past week in Bury with the running total now standing at 195. To put this figure into perspective, the week previous the death rate had risen by 9 from 173 to 181. With more people mixing again a rise in deaths and cases was always a possible inevitability.

With the death rate going up, the number of cases has also gone up as well. Since the latest publication last week a further 25 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of cases in Bury has gone up to 789 from 764 and the rate of infection is 415.0 per 100,000 in the population.

The latest figures will lead to louder voices for a regionalised lockdown in the North West and lead to greater questioning of the current ‘R” figure in the country. Reported last at 1.01 last week in the North West, Health secretary Matt Hancock still stands by his claims the national ‘R’ value is between 0.7-0.9. Tomorrow Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will give his latest weekly press conference.

On a positive note for residents, Bury’s total deaths are the second lowest of the 10 GM authorities, with Rochdale the lowest. The authorities are reminding people to stay safe and follow the guidelines.