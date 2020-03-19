Bury Pride postponed due to Coronavirus

Bury Pride organisers have announced that this year’s event has been postponed until later in the year.

The event was due to be held on the weekend of the 25th & 26th April and was to be the fourth annual pride event held in Bury.

The Bury Pride team said, “This decision has not been taken lightly, however, we must consider the health and safety of all those involved to ensure that the wellbeing of all attending is considered.”

“We are working to move the date later in the year, in the hope we can celebrate the Walking Rainbow Parade, the Rainbow Train and the Main Celebration.”

They went onto thank all the people that have been involved in the organisation of the event and they said there work “will not go to waste”

