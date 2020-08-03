Bury Old Road re-opened after collision at the junction of Sheepfoot Lane

Bury Old Road closed at the junction of Sheepfoot Lane due to a collision

TFGM confirmed the news on Twitter shortly before 5.30 pm,

The road re-opened shortly before 7pm yesterday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to us that they were called to the scene at 4.52pm to a collision between a Nissan Juke & Vauxhall Insignia.

They also confirmed that they didn’t know of any injuries but North West Ambulance Service were in attendance.

No arrests have been made

North West Ambulance services said “We took a call to reports of a two car RTC on Sheepfoot Lane at 16:52 yesterday.

We sent two RRVs and an ambulance to scene.”

They added that they “assessed three patients on scene and took one patient with major trauma injuries to Salford Royal.”