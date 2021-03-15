Bury Old Road now open near to Heaton Park following building fire

A665, Bury Old Road has now re-opened at the junction with Whittaker Lane following a building fire.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire at lunchtime on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 12.30pm on Monday 15 March, three fire engines from Whitefield, Broughton and Agecroft fire stations were called to reports of a fire at a pub on Whittaker Lane, Prestwich.

“Crews arrived quickly and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels, breaking in tools and other equipment to extinguish the fire.

“Two people were out of the building prior to the fire service’s arrival and were assessed by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

“GMFRS crews were at the scene for around an hour and a half.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they didn’t take anyone to hospital, and one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Royal Oak, the pub on Whittaker Lane have said on social media that the fire wasn’t at their premises, and said the fire was at the “back of a shop, not the pub”

Fire on the lane finished…everyone seems ok. #Firebrigade did a great job 👏 big tree now unsafe @BuryCouncil — royal oak (@royaloakhydes) March 15, 2021

(Lead Image Credit: Google)