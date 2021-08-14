Bury nursing home manager receives national award

The manager of a Bury nursing home has received a prestigious award for his “brave and heroic leadership” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Craig Priestley has been presented with the Chief Nursing Officer Silver Award, only the second nurse working in adult social care in Greater Manchester to receive this honour.

He was instrumental in turning Gorsey Clough into one of the country’s first ‘Nightingale’ homes so that older adults experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 could be discharged from hospital. For some, it meant they were able to spend their final days in the company of their loved ones, rather than remain in hospital where no visits were allowed.

Craig (aged 31) is a registered nurse and has been manager at Gorsey Clough since January 2019, having accessed nurse training specifically to return to care home nursing.

He was presented with the award on Monday by Ruth May, the Chief Nursing Officer for England.

“It was an absolute honour to receive the award from Ruth,” said Craig. “It was a complete surprise, and I still cannot believe it.

“The last year has been extremely difficult for both the NHS and adult social care sector. Gorsey Clough has played a pivotal role in supporting our NHS and the community of Bury by setting up the NHS Nightingale unit to allow safe discharges of Covid patients allowing families to spend those last final days, upholding their final wishes and dignity, in addition to supporting recovery. This wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing dedication and the support of the team at Gorsey Clough, Bury CCG and Bury Council. I am immensely proud of each and every one of my team.”

He added: “I have worked in the health and social care sector since the age of 16 and set out to be a Registered Nurse to make a difference – to improve the quality of care to older people, in particular those living with dementia, to promote care and nursing homes, support student nurses and be an advocate for adult social care. If the last year has thought us anything, it’s that adult social care can be resilient and adaptable to change.”

Ruth May, who gave Craig the news during a Teams call, said: “I just want to say a big personal ‘thank you’ for the work and leadership you have given to social care nursing. This medal is my token of appreciation, and I appreciate and value what you’ve done, when the NHS and social care came together to meet these challenges.”

Craig was nominated by Janine Dyson from the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, who was Lead Nurse for the independent sector.

“He is a leader and role model within the sector, advocating for his residents and promoting nursing at every opportunity, ensuring that staff can access training and learning at all levels,” she said.

“He is an outstanding nurse and, first and foremost, an outstanding care home manager.”

Tributes were also paid by Catherine Jackson, director of nursing and quality improvement at Bury CCG, who described Craig’s work in setting up the Nightingale unit as brave and courageous.

Will Blandamer, executive director of strategic commissioning at Bury One Commissioning Organisation, said: “Your contribution to making the system resilient has been fantastic, and your professional leadership is a credit to the nursing profession, CCG and council.”

And Adrian Crook, assistant director (adult social care), added: “Your enthusiasm just blows me away – I wish there were a thousand of you. We were one of the first places to open these units before the government even thought about it, and for that we are truly thankful.”