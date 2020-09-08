Bury North MP James Daly backs Housing Secretary on new affordable housing programme

The Housing Secretary has today announced the highest single funding commitment to affordable housing in a decade.

A new Affordable Homes Programme will be delivered over 5 years from 2021 to 2026, providing up to 180,000 new homes across the country.

Welcoming the new proposals Bury North MP, James Daly, commented ‘This is a real opportunity for our council to develop their Bury Town Centre Plan, delivering brownfield regeneration and the truly affordable housing our area needs’

As well as delivering homes for affordable ownership, the new programme will deliver homes for Affordable and Social Rent.

Mr Daly further commented ‘We can utilise these funds to protect our greenbelt and build the housing stock we need ensuring that all families, no matter their background will have access to an affordable, secure home.’

Funding for Social Rent, which is typically 50 to 60% of market prices, will be available to housing providers across the country, providing secure, affordable housing to families who need it most.

Today the Housing Secretary is also announcing a new model for Shared Ownership to help more people onto the property ladder by vastly reducing the minimum initial share and launching a consultation to ensure new homes deliver the accessibility that families need.

Mr Daly added ‘All local politicians can work together to deliver a bold vision for Bury, Ramsbottom and Tottington transforming our urban landscapes, creating jobs and improving life chances.’