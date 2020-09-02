Bury New Road in Whitefield has re-opened after collision between two cars

Bury New Road in Whitefield has now re-opened after an earlier Road Traffic Collision between two cars, near to Whitefield Fire Station

TFGM first reported the road was closed at just after 9 am, and local bus services were diverted

The road re-opened just before 10.15 am this morning.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 8.10 am this morning (Wednesday 02 September 2020), police were called to reports of a collision between a grey Mercedes C220 and a silver Mitsubishi Colt on Bury New Road, Whitefield.

Emergency services attended and a man and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have currently been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 9741 quoting incident number 623 of 02/09/20. Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

(Lead Image Credit: Google)