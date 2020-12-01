Bury MPs vote against latest coronavirus restrictions

Bury MPs James Daly & Christian Wakeford both voted against the latest coronavirus restrictions set out by the Government in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Speaking after the vote Mr Daly explained why he voted against his Conservative colleagues due to the current restrictions on the hospitality sector.

Daly added: “that the present balance that we’re all seeking between the clinical and medical needs of protecting the most vulnerable in our community and the need to protect jobs and the economy was not balanced adequately in Tier three.”

The Bury North MP concluded, “I believe that for the Tier three to work, there had to be a far larger financial contribution from the government to compensate restaurants, bars and hospitality and other hospitality venues for the lack of of the loss of income, especially during December, for which so many businesses rely. I couldn’t vote for something which I thought and I think will cost essentially cost jobs and livelihoods within my constituency.”

Despite both Bury MPs voting against the new restrictions, the government had a comfortable majority of 212.

Rochdale MP, Tony Lloyd along with his Labour colleagues didn’t vote. While Heywood & Middleton MP Chris Clarkson supported the Governement.

The new tier restrictions come into effect tomorrow (Wednesday) following the end of the national lockdown.