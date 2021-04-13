Bury Market open again following the latest easing of COVID restrictions

Hundreds of traders across the famous Bury Market are now open and ready to welcome back shoppers following the latest easing of Covid restrictions.

With non-essential retail outlets allowed to open, the vast majority of Bury’s 300-plus stalls across the outdoor market, market hall and fish and meat hall are now back in business.

Donna Ball, head of operations at Bury Council, said: “This is the moment that traders and shoppers alike have waited months for – the full reopening of Bury’s famous market.

“Online shopping is all well and good, but nothing beats the atmosphere and bargains of a real market – and we’ve got the best in the land, as voted for by the public!”

She added: “Please remember, though, that the coronavirus is still with us – and it’s up to all of us to stop it spreading. So we’ve put in a number of measures across the market to keep us all safe – hand sanitisers, 2-metre distancing signs, and we urge customers to use contactless payment at stalls which have a card reader. We’ll also have marshalls controlling entry to the fish and meat hall if it gets too crowded.

“We’re back with a bang – come on down and visit us!”

Bury Market dates back to the 1440s, and has won numerous national awards including being chosen as Britain’s favourite market.

The council is drawing up plans to ensure that the market thrives for many generations to come, and is at the heart of long-term proposals for the regeneration of the town centre.

Keep up to date with all the latest announcements and customer news/offers on the market’s website: https://www.burymarket.com/