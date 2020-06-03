‘Bury Market is ready to roll again’ says manager Andrew Heyes.

Bury Market will re-open on the 15th June as the town restarts it’s engines again after a spring of no functioning under UK lockdown rules. Manager Andrew Heyes believes the market re-opening shows the town is “slowly getting back to normal”.

Known for it’s world-famous Bury Black Pudding, the market re-opening is also a huge step forward for the local economy after a barren spring.

The council is working closely with the government to ensure safety guidelines can be met. Measures will be put in place to ensure that visitors are as happy as can be whilst they shop. They will include using a limited number of entrances and exits, putting down two-metre markings, introducing a one-way system on some of the parades and hand sanitisers will also be installed.

Market’s Manager Andrew Heyes told us:

“With the market re-opening it’s simply a case of getting back to normal and making sure we are all safe. We will be following government restrictions closely and operating a one way in one way out method like most places in the country. However, only 65 people will be allowed in the indoor market at this stage”.

The vast majority of the 300-plus stalls, on both the outdoor and indoor markets, will be open, however, cafes and hairdressers will remain shut for the time being.

Traders will also be contacted individually on how they can operate within these guidelines and customers are encouraged to use cashless payment methods.

In what is expected to be a slowly improving process, traders will be taking no risks whatsoever.

Heyes assured potential visitors there will be no cutting corners as Bury looks to combat coronavirus.

“All traders will look complete a risk assessment on their shop. Ahead of re-opening, we have been in close contact with the Public Health services in making the process of re-opening as easy as possible for customers. Should any positive cases occur from the market we will be following government guidelines and the ‘track and trace’ process will come into place”.

Dating back to the 1440s, Bury Market and has won numerous national awards including being chosen as Britain’s favourite market in 2019. It’s fair to say that achievement did not go unnoticed and the market was recently shown in Ricky Tomlinson and Ralf Little’s documentary “Ricky and Ralf’s Very Northern Road Trip” on Gold TV channel.

However, Heyes announced they will not be attracting the same level of tourists any time soon.

He added, “We are expecting a lack of tourism in the coming weeks and coaches are not expected to visit. This is a shame as our market is seen as a backdrop for the town and our recent success cannot be shared with them”.

Seen as the regions ‘jewel in the crown’, Bury Market will remain the centrepiece for generations to come. The council has just carried out a review to ensure that the market continues to thrive in a £1.3 million investment for major capital improvement works. The review includes a list of short, medium and long-term proposals to make sure the market is included in the town centres regeneration plans.