Bury man wanted in connection with assault in Salford

A man from Bury is wanted in connection with an assault in Salford.

Police were called to Salford Cresent railway station on Saturday evening, to reports that a man had headbutted and punched a woman before assaulting her further outside the station.

She was taken to hospital where she received treatment for facial injuries but has since been discharged.

Officers are now looking for 34-year-old, Anthony Ellis who they’d like to question in connection with the incident, that took place at around 10:30 pm.

Those in the area at the time are being urged to come forward if they have any information, and motorists are being asked to check dashcam footage.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said “Officers were called to Salford Crescent station last night (19 June) following reports that a man had headbutted and punched a woman before assaulting her further outside of the station.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 10.30pm. The woman attended hospital where she received treatment for facial injuries and was later discharged.

Detectives are urgently trying to trace Anthony Ellis, 34, from Bury, for questioning in connection to the incident.

They are also appealing to any witnesses to come forward, and any motorists who may have been travelling on the A6 past the station to check their dashcam footage between 10.35pm and 11pm.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ellis is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 747 of 19/06/21.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.