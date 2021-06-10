Bury making “tremendous progress on vaccinations” as first jabs now up to 115k

Bury are making “tremendous progress on vaccinations” as first jabs now up to 115k, says health cabinet member.

A total of 115,976 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – and 82,681 residents have now received their second jab.

However, residents are being urged to keep up the fight against Covid-19 given that the infection rate is still climbing in Bury.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re making tremendous progress on vaccinations, with more than half of the adult population of Bury having received both doses of the vaccine.

“However, the latest infection rate for Bury is 206 per 100,000 people, or 394 new cases in the last seven days, which is double what it was one week ago.

“Bury, along with the whole of Greater Manchester, is now being offered strengthened support to help stop the spread of the Delta variant.

“We all want to return to a more normal way of life, but we must all act quickly to stop the spread of the new Delta variant in our borough.”

How you can play your part:

Get vaccinated when invited

Keep testing twice a week with rapid LFT tests even if you don’t have symptoms (and even if you have had one or two doses of the vaccine) and get a PCR test if you have symptoms

Self-isolate if positive and if eligible access the available financial support to help you do this (see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15331

Work from home if you can

Be cautious when meeting others who are not in your household

Minimise travel

If you are eligible but have not yet had the first dose of the Covid vaccination, you can:

A further two walk-up vaccination centres to give people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be set up on the following days:

Saturday 12 June (noon to 7pm) at the Khizra Mosque and Islamic Centre, Parker Street, Bury, BL9 0RJ.

Sunday 13 June (1.30pm to 5.30pm) at Prestwich Walk-in Centre, Fairfax Road, Prestwich M25 1BT.

If you are over 18 and unsure whether you fall into an eligible group, you can attend a centre and staff will advise you.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk