Bury Library now opening for browsing

Bury Library reopens its doors for browsing today (Wed 12 May) and those who have missed the pleasure of choosing their books in person can visit between the hours of 1pm and 4pm, Tuesdays to Fridays.

Radcliffe, Ramsbottom and Prestwich libraries are already open for browsing.

In order to maintain social distancing, each library will only be able to allow a limited number of people in at any one time.

Customers will be greeted at the library entrance by a member of staff who will explain the new procedures for browsing. Customers will be asked to sanitise their hands on entry and it is compulsory to wear a face covering when visiting the library; customers will also need to provide contact details for the Track and Trace programme. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before returning to the library shelves.

All libraries will continue to offer the Order & Collect service, launched last year to enable customers to choose their books online and pick them up or return them at a designated time. This service will continue between the hours of 1pm and 4pm, Tuesdays to Fridays. To use this service, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15605

Limited public access to computers is also now available at Bury Library and continues to be available at Radcliffe, Ramsbottom and Prestwich – to book a session, contact the library directly.

During the pandemic there has been a substantial increase in the use of online library services, and these will continue to be offered. For details of the e-book, e-audio and e-magazine services visit https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15336

For youngsters, libraries also offer online Rhyme Time and Story Time sessions via their Facebook page – see https://www.facebook.com/BuryLibraries/