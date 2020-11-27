Bury FC have been placed into administration

Bury Football Club have been placed into administration.

Steven Wiseglass, a director at Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency has been appointed the administrator.

Reports suggest the board of Bury FC have taken this decision “with a view to re-entering the football pyramid next season.”

Speaking to The Business Desk, Wiseglass said: “Bury FC is one of the oldest football clubs in the country, with a loyal and enthusiastic fan base for whom the past 18 months have been extremely distressing.

“We understand how much the club means to so many people.

“My role is to try to rescue Bury FC as a going concern which will enable the company to exit administration and seek readmission to the football pyramid system in time for the 2021-22 season.”

Bury FC were expelled from the EFL in August 2019 after a takeover deal with C&N Sporting Risk fell through.

