Bury councillor slams stockpilers who’s products are now going to waste!

As Covid 19 was declared a pandemic and lockdown loomed here in the U.K. Supermarkets were overwhelmed when shoppers began panic buying and stockpiling goods such as pasta, tinned food and loo roll. Shelves were stripped bare and necessities such as milk, bread and eggs became hard to get ahold of for days. Now as the supermarkets begin to get acclimatised to the demand and begin to take control of how many items customers are allowed to purchase at any one time, it is being reported that lots of food is being found by bin men in Bury in peoples dustbins. Food which people stockpiled that they just didn’t get round to eating. This waste doesn’t just include perishable items but tinned food and dry pasta as well, all the items that were selling out just a few weeks ago.

Executive Director of Operations at Bury Council, Donna Ball took to social media platform twitter to vent her frustration and shared a photo of the wasted food products saying “The madness continues, if you are throwing perfectly good food in the bin that could support your food banks then give your head a b****y wobble.” Food banks across the region have been making appeals for both donations and volunteers to assist in this crisis.

The madness continues, if you are throwing perfectly good food in the bin that could support your #foodbanks then give your head a bloody wobble!

Binmen daily seeing good food thrown in black bins.. this had bags of pasta underneath also ! @MayorofGM #coronavirusuk #shameonyou pic.twitter.com/OTiOm6i8pO — Donna (@ballydonna) March 30, 2020

Local supermarkets seem to have gained control over their stores and products in the last week. Strict social distancing measures have been implemented meaning only a certain number of people are allowed in the shop at any one time and products all products across the store are limited to three per person, something which cashiers are policing very well. The reduced opening hours also mean that they can maintain a good level of stock meaning there is no need to panic buy which ultimately leads to so much waste.