Bury Council urges schools to open so long as safety measures are met

Bury schools have been given the latest advice on how to re-open for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Primary School are advised to re-open no later than 22nd June however will need to follow all safety measures. Secondary schools are expected to have Year 10 students at desks on the 15th June, this coming Monday.

The Government have recently scrapped plans for all primary school classes to be back in school before the end of the year.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children, schools and families, said: “Everyone wants our schools to fully reopen and give our children the education they need and deserve.

“It is essential, though, that they only do so after taking all measures to keep children safe. From the start, we said that the Government’s timetable was too ambitious and impractical, which has now been borne out by their change of mind.

“Figures from Public Health England suggest that Bury has an R rate of close to 1, which means the rate of infection being spread is merely plateauing rather than dropping substantially. Bury also appears to have a higher rate of cases than elsewhere in Greater Manchester and nationally.

“That’s why we need to maintain our vigilance regarding health, safety and wellbeing while supporting the appropriate return of additional pupils to their schools. Through daily and weekly monitoring and close communications with our key partners in education, we are maintaining a rigorous approach to pupil, staff and community safety.”

Risk assessments including the ability to social distance have been carried out alongside site management and effective hygiene and cleaning measurements.

Cllr Tariq added: “Secondary school head teachers have confirmed that they have sufficient capacity to start reopening from 15 June to Year 10 pupils.

“It’s more difficult for primary schools, being smaller, to open to several year groups and still ensure social distancing. Schools will therefore be using rotas, and phased attendance where appropriate.

“We’re confident that this timetable allows primary and secondary head teachers and their governors to make adequate plans for reopening, taking into consideration the concern that everybody in our community will have around the ‘R’ value.

“We will continue to discuss with our schools plans to reopen to all in September.”