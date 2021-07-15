Bury Council to host Climate Action Strategy public consultation evening

Action plans to make Bury carbon neutral and change the way we live will be outlined in a Climate Change webinar hosted by the council.

Members of the public are invited to join the webinar, which will be held on Tuesday 27 July at 6pm – for details, see www.bury.gov.uk/climateaction-event

Representatives will come from the fields of energy, housing, travel, planning, food and parks.

The council’s Climate Action Strategy sets out ambitious and wide-reaching plans to make the borough greener, and is out for public consultation until 12 August.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said: “The effects of climate change are now being seen with increasing regularity and we need to do all we can to reduce our impact upon the planet.

“This is not something the council can do in isolation: it’s up to each and every one of us – residents, businesses, schools and workplaces – to get involved and make the changes we need for a sustainable future.

“I urge people from all sectors of our community to join the webinar and hear from the experts about our plans and ongoing projects, and what Bury’s future could look like. We’ll also have time for a Q&A where you can pose questions to our panel.”

To read Bury’s Climate Action Strategy, and take part in the consultation, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/climateaction